Moree council shelves learn-to-swim pool, water project in bid to cut costs

COUNCILLORS have abandoned plans for a learn-to-swim pool as part of the multi-million dollar upgrade of Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre in a bid to rein-in debt.
Moree Council has also scrapped the Ashley Water project, an initiative that would have introduced a potable water supply to Ashley.
But councillors also voted to increase spending on its Roads to Recovery program by $1.394 million, pending a further report to Council.
The decisions were made at an extraordinary meeting of Moree Plains Shire Council on Wedneoxxsday, June 26.
Councillors also flagged increases to all residential, business and farm rates in the Moree shire of between $5 and $11 a week.
In February, Mayor Mark Johnson vowed action over Moree's $50 million debt.
At the time, deputy mayor Susannah Pearse filed a notice of motion calling for a budgetary overhaul.
"The budget is simply not achieving what we need it to," Cr Pearse said in February.
"This notice of motion has been tabled to ensure this year's budget and Council's long-term financial plan serve the needs of the Council and community, restores and maintains assets, and sets up our Shire for long term success. It's what we promised."
Councillors partly delivered at Wednesday's extraordinary meeting.
Cr Greg Smith said the decision to not build the learn-to-swim pool would ultimately help to rein-in debt.
"By not proceeding with the learn-to-swim pool, we will reduce our proposed borrowings [for the pool] from $7 million to $3 million," Cr Smith said after the meeting.
Construction of the combined leisure, learn-to-swim and toddlers' pool, with assorted water features, was part of stage three of a $9.6 million upgrade of the aquatic centre, in Anne Street.
While the learn-to-swim facility would not now proceed, the new 50-metre pool, children's play area, grandstand and clubhouse were still on track, funded by a federal grant.
But the Ashley Water Project has been scratched, including budgeted capital expenditure of $6.972 million and proposed borrowings of $2.9 million.
The project would have seen construction of an 18 kilometre pipeline built from Moree, a new reticulation network, a new pump station, a new chlorination plant, and a new 100kL elevated tank.
The project was due to be completed by late 2025 and connect properties to the water supply for domestic use.
That has now been shelved.
My Tytherleigh said before the meeting Council had generated a number of savings this year and he was working on a budget surplus for next year.
At the extraordinary meeting, councillors also voted a rates rise for residences, businesses and farms in the Moree shire of between $5 and $11 a week.
Residential rates will rise by $263.87 a year, business rates will rise by $585.94 a year and farmland rates will rise by $484.83 a year.
But ratepayers will not be slugged steep rises under any special rate variation, Mr Tytherleigh said.
Council budgeted a surplus of $989,501 for 2023-24 and is budgeting an improved surplus of $1.889 million in 2024-25.
