Calala battery storage system gets green light to proceed

A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Calala has been given the green light by the NSW Department of Planning.
Last week, the Leader reported the footprint of the proposed Calala BESS had been been shrunk to address community concern.
Renewables developer Equis reduced the number of lithium-ion batteries to 164 from 900, due to technical improvements which have "significantly" reduced the equipment and infrastructure needed to operate the facility at 474 Calala Lane.
On June 28, the Energy Assessments executive director granted consent to the development application for the Calala Battery Energy Storage System subject to conditions.
In granting consent the authority said "the project would provide a range of benefits for the region and the state as a whole, including: enabling energy to be stored and dispatched during peak demand, supporting grid stability and energy security; contributing to a more diverse local economy; creating up to 170 construction jobs and up to seven operational jobs".
It also pointed to contributions offered to Tamworth Regional Council of approximately $1.6 million through a Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA) and an additional $600,000 for community benefits.
It said "the impacts on the community and the environment can be appropriately minimised, managed or offset to an acceptable level", while "the issues raised by the community during consultation and in submissions have been considered and adequately addressed through changes to the project and the conditions of consent".
"On balance, the department considers the environmental benefit of reducing greenhouse gas emissions outweigh any manufacturing impacts."
As part of the approval conditions, and within 18 months of the cessation of operations, infrastructure must be decommissioned and removed, and land must be restored to its pre-existing use.
Equis must also minimise the off-site visual impacts of the development, including the potential for any glare or reflection and minimise the off-site lighting impacts of the development.
The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) received 27 submissions, including 24 objections from the general public and three submissions from special interest groups (two objections and one comment). Twelve government agencies and Tamworth Regional Council provided advice.
The assessment found there would also be broader benefits to the state through an injection of $518 million in capital investment into the NSW economy.
"The department considers that the project would result in benefits to the State of NSW and the local community and is therefore in the public interest and approvable."
The construction period is estimated to be 18 months.
There are two other proposed BESS projects in the vicinity of the site, Kingswood BESS and Tamworth BESS.
The Leader has contacted Equis for comment.
