The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Brothers in arms: Smith and Davis reflect on 'one of the best' moments

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 2 2024 - 11:57am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are few closer mates on-field than Lincon Smith (left) and Aidan Davis. Picture by Zac Lowe.
There are few closer mates on-field than Lincon Smith (left) and Aidan Davis. Picture by Zac Lowe.

It is rare to find two people who care more about their club than Lincon Smith and Aidan Davis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.