Body-worn cameras to be trialled at Tamworth hospital

Security staff at Tamworth hospital will wear cameras on their body, as part of a 12-month trial to "improve safety for staff, patients and visitors".
It comes amidst a rising number of assaults in our state's hospitals.
Nine hospitals will take part in the trial including John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, and hospitals at Wyong, Westmead, Royal North Shore, Nepean, Liverpool, Wollongong, and Shoalhaven, to determine how effective the technology is at deterring and de-escalating violent incidents.
Up to 300 body-worn cameras will be in operation across NSW hospitals.
Health Minister Ryan Park said the cameras are one of several actions NSW has taken to address recommendations of the Anderson Review of Hospital Security.
"The safety of our healthcare staff and patients is a priority and the NSW Government has a zero-tolerance approach to violence and aggression in our public hospitals," Mr Park said.
"[The rollout] demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continuing to improve security practices to keep staff and patients safe.
"The trend in assaults in our hospitals is unacceptable and we are taking action."
On Tuesday, Mr Park told ABC Radio the reason they did not just move to a "straight out rollout across New South Wales" was they wanted to have a look at how the cameras worked and get feedback from staff in a variety of different hospital settings across NSW.
Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) figures show the rate of assaults in Tamworth's hospitals is 36 per cent higher than the statewide average.
Mr Park said it will also be optional for security staff to use them, if and when they feel the situation is escalating towards violence.
"It'll be a part of the toolkit that security staff have along with training, along with appropriately staffed wards and hospitals.
"We don't pretend that this is a silver bullet. But I do believe that this will contribute to de escalating situations that occur across our hospital system.
"You've only got to see police the fact that our police officers are often using this this type of technology and they use it because they want to try and deescalate situations before they have to use force."
Vision collected by the cameras could also potentially be used as evidence to prosecute offenders in court.
The Health Services Union (HSU) has welcomed the trial as "a good first step", which recognises the risks hospital workers and in particular security staff, face each day in our health system.
"However, there is more to be done from the Anderson Report and I look forward to working with the Health Minister and NSW Government on this issue," HSU Secretary Gerard Hayes said.
Planning is underway to implement the trial "as soon as possible" and it will be independently evaluated once completed.
