Paris here we come: Alice named in Hockeyroos' Olympic squad

Alice Arnott is off to Paris.
The Tamworth hockey star was on Monday unveiled in the 16-strong Hockeyroos squad to shoot for Olympic gold later this month.
She is one of six Olympic debutants in the squad and becomes the fourth female Tamworth player to represent on the biggest stage, after Kim Small, Kate Jenner and Georgina Morgan.
"It's exciting to be celebrating this moment. This is our best 16 players who we believe will give us the best chance of being successful in Paris," head coach Katrina Powell said at the official announcement.
"There's good versatility in there, they provide flexibility and the versatility that's required for the structure of an Olympic Games."
"We certainly like to play with speed, skill and variety and this group provides it. We've got world-class players spread throughout our whole group, in all of the lines surrounded by talent and then we have some dogged determination in there as well, so it's a really great mix."
The Hockeyroos will take on Argentina, Great Britain, Spain, USA and South Africa in their pool games and have been on a confident run recently, notching impressive victories against Tokyo 2020 medalists Argentina and Great Britain.
