Appealing home in top location with motivated vendor seeking sale

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Located in the ever popular Lampada Estate sits this freshly repainted four bedroom home that's only approximately nine years old.
Set on a tidy 678 sqm block, this property is ideal for families and investors alike.
Step inside to discover multiple living areas designed for relaxation and entertaining.
The kitchen is a highlight, featuring ample cupboard space, sleek stone benchtops, and modern appliances, including gas cooking and a dishwasher.
This seamlessly overlooks the open plan layout of the bright family and dining area.
You even have a media room just perfect for those movie nights or even the kids activities room.
This home features four generously sized bedrooms, all equipped with built-in robes for added convenience.
The main bedroom offers an ensuite and a walk-in robe while the other three bedrooms are serviced by a main bathroom.
"Don't miss this opportunity to secure a property in a sought-after location," says listing agent Jayden Newberry from Ray White - Tamworth.
