Money to close streets is good news for local community events

A number of community events held across Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) area could be encouraged to expand their footprint, thanks to a $150,000 state government grant.
The money from the NSW Government's Vibrant Streets Package is about giving local streets back to local people, by way of community celebrations.
Council will be able to use the grant to close streets to vehicles for a day.
The streets that have been chosen are in the centre of the towns and are located near local businesses to provide an increased opportunity for exposure.
In the Tamworth region the events are: A Winter's Night in Tamworth; Barraba's North West Auto Fest; the Nundle Art Show and Christmas Markets; Manilla's Christmas Celebrations; and Christmas celebrations at Kootingal.
"Streets are not just for transportation but are vital public spaces that support local businesses, foster community connections, and contribute to both physical and mental well-being," Tamworth Regional Council Events Manager, Barry Harley, said.
"We are excited to see the positive impact these street activations will have on our community.
"We invite everyone to join us in these upcoming events and experience the vibrant, reimagined streets of the Tamworth Region."
Minister for Roads, Arts, Music and the Night-Time Economy, Jobs and Tourism John Graham said the government was excited to support the events in the Tamworth region.
"Too often our main streets are something we drive through, rather than drive to," Mr Graham said.
"Our streets are a critical part of our public and social infrastructure. Great streets make great towns and centres and reflect the local community and culture.
"The Open Streets program is about temporarily transforming our main streets into vibrant and welcoming public event spaces."
For more information about upcoming events, visit www.tamworthregion.com.au
