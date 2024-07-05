The Northern Daily Leader
We say no EnergyCo, our spirit will not be broken | Letters to the editor

By Letters
July 6 2024 - 6:30am
Jenny Wright says her community has grown even stronger in opposition to proposed transmission lines. Picture from file
We say NO EnergyCo

After all the heartache, sadness, frustration, helplessness and anger I've been feeling since EnergyCo and their high voltage transmission lines barged their way into my life, I've been trying to find some positives! And I finally have! It wasn't easy but then it hit me! It's the people!

