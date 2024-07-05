We say no EnergyCo, our spirit will not be broken | Letters to the editor

After all the heartache, sadness, frustration, helplessness and anger I've been feeling since EnergyCo and their high voltage transmission lines barged their way into my life, I've been trying to find some positives! And I finally have! It wasn't easy but then it hit me! It's the people!
Since becoming involved with Valley Alliance, formed by local people to advocate and represent local people I've met some truly awesome inspirational local people! We have had meetings and BBQs in the local hall, sign up days and attended local market days, all on behalf of Valley Alliance and guess what? Our community is chockablock full of great people I may never otherwise have met. Thank you EnergyCo.
Since being involved with Valley Alliance, formed to fight the uninvited, unwanted, and unwelcome intrusion of EnergyCo, I have met other affected landowners from further afield, and guess what? Those people too are awesome and incredible and inspirational.
EnergyCo, you may have destroyed our trust in the government, our sense of security in our own homes is changed forever, you may have tried to drive a wedge between families and communities with your lack of information and outright lies but guess what? You have failed! You have failed miserably! Instead, you have given us the fire in the belly to unite as one from Walcha to Wallabadah to say NO to your ill-conceived and poorly planned proposal to run HVTLs through our farms and communities. We say NO to EnergyCO
Jenny Wright, Woolomin
Today (Sunday) one of my mates fell off his motorcycle (at speed) between Tamworth and Quirindi. I am writing to say how truly amazed I was at how many people stopped to help.
Chris, a driver from SCE recycling helped me move the bike, control traffic and then arranged for a few local lads from Wallabadah to collect the wreck. They would not even take the money for a beer from me.
No less than three nurses (two Katie's and another, I am ashamed to say that I neglected to ask her name) stopped. and did not hesitate to take over my mate's care, scrabbling around on the side of the road on the wet and dirt.
All of them stayed until the ambulance arrived to see him loaded safely onto the stretcher. A doctor stopped to help too but saw Curly the ambulance paramedic and his partner along with the three nurses were all over it.
One of the Katie's significant other helped with traffic and shared a blanket. A local traffic controller stopped, set out cones and even covered my mate with a sore jacket of his. The Tamworth Hospital staff were also excellent and obviously care.
These days, it is great to have a good news story, even if it came out of something unfortunate. We were truly touched by the spirit of community alive in the Tamworth region, hats off and sincere thanks to you all.
Stuart Walker, Sydney
Big thumbs up to Purveyor Coffee in Centre Point the service the friendliness, oh and the Coffee Highly Recommend. Thank you Sir you deserve to do exceptionally well. Salute.
Andre Fritze, Tamworth
I was surprised that despite 26 of 27 submissions opposing the Calala BESS, it has been approved by the NSW Department of Planning ("Battery storage system gets green light", NDL 3/7). In hindsight, perhaps I shouldn't be surprised given approval was also granted to the Narrabri gas project involving 850 wells over 95,000 hectares despite 22,000 objections.
Australia's national environment laws are only 25 years old and many old coal mines were not subject to the same scrutiny as today's projects. Despite these laws, 760 fossil fuel projects have been approved under the Act highlighting its inability to directly address climate change.
It was pleasing to read that at least the Calala project specifications and landscaping have been modified in response to the submissions.
All communities, regional and metropolitan, are gaining benefits from community batteries, but we must work harder to listen to environmental concerns and take them on board.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, VIC
Before the last Federal election I heard the following messages expressed, loud and clear, time and time again:
Deforestation to be subject to Laws that would provide realistic protection for our wonderful remaining forests.
Plans to phase out the use of coal and natural gas to create energy to be activated as a matter of necessity.
Our native animals to be protected by laws that had real teeth.
It is indeed a terrible fact that my observations clearly indicate that action, in relation to the above ideals, must still remain in Government, yet to be activated files.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, SA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.