We say no EnergyCo, our spirit will not be broken | Letters to the editor

EnergyCo, you may have destroyed our trust in the government, our sense of security in our own homes is changed forever, you may have tried to drive a wedge between families and communities with your lack of information and outright lies but guess what? You have failed! You have failed miserably! Instead, you have given us the fire in the belly to unite as one from Walcha to Wallabadah to say NO to your ill-conceived and poorly planned proposal to run HVTLs through our farms and communities. We say NO to EnergyCO