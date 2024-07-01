Oxley Vale students and their wider school community celebrate NAIDOC Week

The NAIDOC Week celebration at Oxley Vale Public School on Monday, July 1, was all about encouraging the school community to join with students to mark the occasion.
Principal Jodie Bishop said the special school assembly focused on students and the contributions they play in recognising the beauty of our First Nations people's culture and connections.
"Our focus was on recognising their culture and language and celebrating those contributions," she said.
"Our Year 5 and 6 students performed a cultural dance, our choir sang while a signing choir also signed the song, Under the Southern Sky.
"Year 5 classes also performed a poem written by the school's cultural community adviser Jodie Herden, Yaamanda [which translates as Can you see].
"The students had previously performed the poem at the Tamworth Eisteddfod to place third in the competition."
The Greg O'Leary awards were also handed out to students across the school.
"Greg was an integral Aboriginal community member with a long association with Oxley Vale a few years ago, and the awards were for work with literacy and numeracy," Mrs Bishop said.
"To ensure we are able to involve the wider school community, we had one of our parents, Josh O'Leary and his son Xavier, cut a special cake for our morning tea after the assembly, while a couple of our school mums raised the flags for us."
Mrs Bishop said Uncle Neville opened the celebration with a Welcome to Country.
During the day Ms Herden also worked with students, teaching dance, art, craft and culture activities.
"We had lots of art work from current and past students which celebrated the work done at the school," Mrs Bishop said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.