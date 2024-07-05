Modern duplex with versatile potential offers unique CBD opportunity

7 beds | 4 bath | 0 car
Introducing a unique CBD opportunity that offers an exceptional blend of comfort and functionality.
Perfectly situated across the road from the Kmart Plaza and within walking distance to the main street, this duplex property promises unparalleled convenience.
The front unit features three spacious bedrooms, each equipped with its own split-system air conditioner, ensuring personalised climate control for every resident.
One of the bedrooms boasts a private ensuite for added convenience.
The fully fitted-out kitchen offers modern appliances, including a dishwasher.
The combined main bathroom and laundry enhance the unit's functionality, providing practical solutions for daily living.
The living and dining area, complemented by split-system air conditioning, provides a comfortable and inviting space for relaxation and entertaining.
The second unit at the back of this duplex offers even more, with four generously sized bedrooms, each fitted with split-system air conditioners.
One of the bedrooms includes a private ensuite, providing additional comfort and privacy.
The living area is designed with a focus on comfort and seamlessly flows onto the back verandah, offering an inviting outdoor space for leisure and relaxation.
The fully fitted-out kitchen, complete with modern amenities, integrates with a spacious dining area, making it perfect for those who enjoy dining in.
A separate laundry room adds to the practicality and convenience of this unit, ensuring all needs are met with ease.
This property not only offers modern living spaces but also holds potential for commercial zoning, making it an attractive option for those looking to convert the premises into office space.
Whether you're seeking a comfortable home or a strategic investment opportunity, this CBD property delivers on all fronts.
"Experience unparalleled convenience with this unique CBD property, perfectly located just a short walk to the main street," listing agent Jacqui Powell from Partner Now Property said.
"Enjoy modern living with spacious, air-conditioned bedrooms, fully fitted-out kitchens, and inviting outdoor spaces, ideal for relaxation and entertaining.
"The property is currently used as an Airbnb. In total there are seven bedrooms, all with split-system air conditioners, four modern bathrooms, two fully fitted-out kitchens and each unit has its own laundry."
