How these local Lions are giving back to sick kids in New England North West

A Tamworth community group continues to show its support for some of our most vulnerable families in their darkest hours.
Already this year, South Tamworth Lions Club (STLC) has made multiple donations to Ronald McDonald House.
Program Support for Ronald McDonald House (RMH) Tamworth, Elissa Veitch, said they are extremely grateful for the club's ongoing and generous support.
"South Tamworth Lions Club have made a series of purchases this year helping keep our House functional and a beautiful space for families to relax in," Ms Veitch told the Leader.
"We have been grateful to receive a new outdoor lounge set for one of our common areas, allowing families and volunteers enjoy time together outside.
"Three of our rooms also saw the expansion of their individual outdoor spaces."
The club has also installed individual clothes lines for residents at the house, along with new outdoor furniture, which house guests can utitlise privately.
"If they weren't generous enough, we were also beyond grateful to receive a $5000 cheque, which will go a long way in providing support to New England North West families," Ms Veitch said.
Last September, Tamworth's Ronald McDonald House (RMH) celebrated 15 years of helping families in need from across the New England North West.
In that time, about 2000 families had made 2800 visits to the house, located in Dean Street next to Tamworth hospital, for 13,000 nights of accommodation.
