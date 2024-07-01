The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We honoured his name': Raveneau front of mind in 'quite emotional' clash

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 2 2024 - 7:41am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Raveneau, seen here with with his wife, Stacey, and sons, Bryce, Layne and Peyton, left an indelible mark on the Moree Boars. Picture supplied.
Paul Raveneau, seen here with with his wife, Stacey, and sons, Bryce, Layne and Peyton, left an indelible mark on the Moree Boars. Picture supplied.

Todd Mitchell's first memories of Paul 'Poey' Raveneau stem from the mid 90s.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.