What's the future for our renewables projects as energy debate goes nuclear?

And gidday Tuesday!
The debate over nuclear energy has sparked concern amongst groups fighting for renewable projects in the New England North West region. Jonathan Hawes has that story.
What does the latest property report say about house prices in our region; is it good news or bad? Emma Downey spoke to local real estate agents in the wake of the latest figures.
Our local schools are getting in early to mark NAIDOC Week ahead of the school holidays. On Monday, students at Oxley Vale Public School joined in the celebration of culture.
How much? Tamworth Regional Council puts a line through hundreds of thousands of dollars that it's owed, at a time when they are asking the community to dig deep. Jonathan Hawes finds out why.
And in local sport, Samantha Newsam chats with James Albert. The Narrabri winger loves to make people laugh, but takes his game very seriously.
Happy reading and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.