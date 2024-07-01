Rain failed to deter these lovers of the outdoors

Wet weather failed to deter thousands of outdoor enthusiasts over the weekend.
Tamworth played host to its first New England Outdoor Adventure Show on both Saturday and Sunday, with a huge range of camper trailers, 4WD accessories, camping and adventure gear, new-release products and expert advice on hand.
There was also more than 80 caravans available for inspection on site. Although on Sunday, probably the most popular option was the coffee van.
There was also plenty going on across the site, with camp oven cooking, jumping castles and a 4WD demonstration track.
Organisers were expecting thousands of people through the gates at the Australian Equine & Livestock Events Centre (AELEC), where about 70 exhibitors had set up shop.
Managing director of expo organiser, Altitude Events, Susie Biffin said Tamworth was the ideal place to hold the show because it was halfway between Sydney and Brisbane, and that had made it easier to attract exhibitors.
