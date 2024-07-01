Latrell Mitchell, Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Brian Kelly connect with Armidale community

If you were anywhere in the vicinity of Rugby League Park on Friday, you would have no doubt heard the laughter and cheering of hundreds of youngsters who were interacting with three of their NRL heroes.
South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell, along with the Gold Coasts Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Brian Kelly came to Armidale on Thursday, thanks to disability service All About Cos 123, to interact with the local community.
They appeared at a dinner on Thursday night before the clinic on Friday which attracted hundreds of people from Armidale, Walcha, Tingha and surrounds.
All three superstars spent plenty of time with everyone who showed up.
And it meant as much to them as it did the attendees.
"It is a massive privilege, giving back to the community," Khan-Pereira said.
"Coming out here and seeing the smiles on these guys' faces, it is heartwarming."
Khan-Pereira's Titans' teammate, Brian Kelly, echoed his thoughts.
"It is really heartwarming, filling my cup, vibe moments," he said.
"Coming out, especially to the country and more rural towns that don't get to see many NRL players, it is a real special moment for myself and I am sure the kids get a kick out of it as well."
They love to bring important messages out as well.
"With footy - dream, believe, achieve," Kelly said.
"No dream is too big.
"Just make sure you believe in it and don't let anyone else knock you down."
It was a huge week for Mitchell who helped the NSW Blues thump Queensland in the State of Origin on Wednesday night before backing up for an appearance in his hometown of Taree and then the trip to Armidale.
But he is all "about giving back to the kids".
"I know for me, having role models was a big thing," Mitchell said.
"Being able to have people steer you in the right direction, that has been our job here today.
"It is very, very important."
It is particularly important for him to give back to kids in the country.
"I know how hard it is," Mitchell said.
"You have to work twice as hard to get out of the country and get in the big smoke.
"It was just about never forgetting where I came from and that's why I come back to grassroots and give back to every community I go to."
