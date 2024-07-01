Central North stats, results and tables: Get the latest following Round 12

Round 12 of the Central North competition is done and dusted. Here's how the round unfolded and the latest on how things stand.
RESULTS
Moree Bulls 41 (I. Ranger, N. Goodworth, A. Ravuvu (2), T. Houston, L. Elworthy tries; B.Williams (4) cons; B. Williams pen) d Inverell Highlanders 33 (S. Bainimarama (2), T.Apthorpe, S. Koroi, H. King tries; H. King (4) cons).
Narrabri Blue Boars 43 (C. Radford (2), Joe. Baker (3), W. Ciesiolka, J. Hill tries; T. Nichols (4) cons) d Gunnedah Red Devils 24 (W. Chaffey, R. Spradbrow, T. Wilson tries; L. Mortimer (3) cons; L. Mortimer fld gl).
Quirindi Lions 28 (T. Clare (2), B. Nankivell, T. Fuller tries; T. Clare (4) cons) d Barraba Rams 17 (C. Townsend (2), I. Devine tries; J. Rafter con).
Moree Bulls 31 (D. Cikota, L. Smith (2), N. Smith, J. Swan tries; C. McIlveen (3) cons) d Inverell Highlanders 5 (I. Bera try).
TOP PERFORMERS
Narrabri Blue Boars 43 (C. Morley (3), S. McFarland, S. Maunder, N. McInnes, A. Cobb-Johnson tries; B. Cruickshank (4) cons) d Gunnedah Red Devils 5 (G. Smith try).
Pirates 29 (S. Partridge (3), N. Robinson, J. Simpson tries; S. Partridge (2) cons) d Scone Brumbies 22 (A. Gerakiteys, E. Fear, S. Roche, C. Etheridge tries; C. Etheridge con).
