Cheers and tears: Gunnedah celebrate 'big' Boyde Campbell Cup victory

After today's first grade clash between the Boggabri Kangaroos and Gunnedah Bulldogs, Greg Haire took to the field with a microphone in one hand and a trophy in the other.
The long-serving Roos president delivered a few words about the derby, but the his most poignant and succinct statement was saved for the man whose memory both teams honour whenever they meet: Boyde Campbell.
"He was tough. He loved it in the middle and he was tough," Haire said.
Campbell (who represented both clubs before his passing in 2017) had a profound impact on the Bulldogs and Kangaroos.
So when the two sides meet every year, it is inevitably an emotional occasion.
And after Gunnedah secured a 30-14 victory at Jubilee Oval, the weight of the occasion showed on the players' faces.
The Boggabri cohort were devastated. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, were thrilled not just to have secured the Boyde Campbell Cup, but to record their second win of the year, and first over a top four team.
"It was a big win for us," Gunnedah coach Sean Hayne said.
"The boys all believed in each other and worked hard for each other, which is something that epitomises what Boyde Campbell was about. We're playing today in his memory."
Prior to the game, Kangaroos coach Shane Rampling told Group 4 media that he expected their long-time rivals to be "treating the game like a grand final".
The hosts, however, failed to turn up with the same mentality.
Gunnedah shot out to a 22-0 lead at half time, courtesy of tries from Aidan Davis, Tom Randall, Keegan Loughrey, and Toby Randall.
"The first 40 minutes wasn't what we're about," Rampling said post-game.
"We were very flat and weren't in the game. I don't know whether we thought we were world-beaters after the game against Norths last week.
"Gunnedah just wanted it more."
There was hope, however slim, for the Roos yet. The Bulldogs have come close to beating both Kootingal-Moonbi and the Werris Creek Magpies in recent weeks, only to lose both clashes through lapses in the second-half.
The same habit threatened to derail their efforts today, as Boggabri clawed their way back in to the contest.
Gunnedah conceded two penalties almost as soon as play resumed, which set the tone for a battling second half. But, unlike weeks prior, Hayne said his side defended their errors well.
"We fell asleep a little bit in the second half, but defended our mistakes and defended our line for long periods there, which kept us in the game," he said.
Fittingly, it was Bulldogs captain Linc Smith who kicked the final conversion of the game after a last-minute try from DJ Smith.
As the hulking prop subsequently hugged just about every teammate and member of the support staff in the aftermath of the game, one thing was clear: this win meant the world.
