Faces at the footy: 70+ photos as Tamworth host Reconciliation Round

Tamworth's second annual Reconciliation Round on Saturday was another special day for the club on and off the field.
Initiated by five-eighth-come-centre, and proud Gamilaraay man, Liam Allan, last year's inaugural event saw the Magpies clean sweep the honours against Barbarians and first grade celebrate their first win at home in almost two years.
They repeated that on Saturday with all four grades claiming the points (third grade won on forfeit) on a glorious winters day, the blue sky a welcome sight after a string of wet games.
Reserve grade kicked things off with a 41-12 win. Lily Walker, Tobi-Lee Clough and Tegan Barnaby (nee Nicholls) then all crossed for doubles as the women ran out 46-nil victors.
Things were a lot tighter in first grade, prop Harry Mills barging over for his second try in the final seconds to seal a come-from-behind 43-31 win.
The Magpies' first for the season, some of the players fumbled their way through the team song as they performed it facing the crowd after the game.
Speaking post-match, captain Blake Clout said to get the win felt "unreal", adding that it's "been a long time coming".
He was proud of the way his side dug in and stuck it to Baa Baas after trailing 21-7 at half-time.
The second half was a real rollercoaster ride for both teams' supporters with the two sides trading blows, and within a converted try of each other for virtually the last 35 minutes.
Among the crowd were Doug and Kerrie Heiler, who had made the trip over from Narrabri to watch granddaughter Claudia Kenniff play for the Magpies women's side.
Kenniff had plenty of supporters with McCarthy school-mates Gabi Higgins, Brooklyn Tait, Tarnee Ingram and Charlotte Bridge also sideline. Jayda Constable and Jackie Collins also said they were there to watch the young gun.
Lynne Clarke was cheering on son, Magpies front-rower Elliot, before heading up to the Gold Coast on Sunday to watch other son, Archie, play for NSW at the under 18 hockey nationals. It is his second nationals in the space of a few months after captaining the NSW 16s at Hobart in April.
Will and Steve Bryant were meanwhile back in town for the weekend so thought they'd pop along. Steve used to play with the Magpies but hadn't been to a game for quite a while.
