Tamworth-grown brand The Treatment Trend Co., teams up with Cancer Council

Tamworth-grown business The Treatment Trend Co. has partnered with Cancer Council NSW.
The partnership marks a huge step forward for entrepreneurs Deanna Chapman and Stevie Reading's modern treatment wear business.
They are excited to partner with an "amazing" non-for-profit that supports so many patients throughout the North West.
"Cancer Council funds our local services, such as Inla House, which provides accommodations services for people who are receiving treatment in the region," Mrs Reading said.
"Ten dollars from each robe we sell will be donated to the Cancer Council."
The women said the partnership felt like a full-circle moment for them.
"Through us providing a donation, it is something we are seeing come back in real time," Mrs Chapman said.
"We're really seeing where these donations have benefits for cancer patients."
Mrs Reading said the partnership helped show the community another side of the work Cancer Council does for patients undergoing treatment.
"Hopefully it will raise awareness among the public that we are here and a robe can be purchased for someone who is undergoing treatment," Mrs Reading said.
"If departments aren't providing a robe that gives you dignity and modesty, you can bring your own."
Since the Leader, last caught up with the Tamworth entrepreneurs, their business has continued to thrive and can be found in more hospitals and clinics.
"We are really excited by how much progress we have made this year," Mrs Reading said.
Orders are coming in from across the country, and awareness is growing among other health disciplines.
"We had one woman purchase one for herself, her husband, and her daughter," Mrs Chapman said.
"They have a lot of hospital stays, and it wasn't for cancer treatment's, they just wanted something to make them feel comfortable."
If you need to talk about cancer, call Cancer Council on 13 11 20.
