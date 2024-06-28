Tireless back-rower gets his opportunity in Wildfires' top grade

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman has come across few players with a bigger engine than Matt Williams.
The former Armidale Blue and Walcha Ram, will make his Shute Shield run-on debut at breakaway against Western Sydney at Tweedle Stadium on Saturday.
The no-frills back-rower's rise is a reward for hard work.
"He is an Armidale kid who moved down at the start of last year to give it a crack," Coleman said.
"He has toiled hard in second grade and improved every week.
READ ALSO:
"His motor is his biggest asset. It's one of the best I have seen. He is fit and works all day. He really rolls his sleeves up. He is in peak form and deserves a shot."
Williams replaces Elyjah Crosswell in one of two changes to the pack.
"Elyjah is on the bench," Coleman said. "He is walking wounded and needs a rest."
Kirk Tufuga replaces the suspended Tiueti Asi at No.8. Tufuga captained the Wildfires in 2021 and returned a fortnight ago after three seasons in Spain.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.