'Hungry for more': There's no stopping the talented Lily Grieve

Lily Grieve has been labelled as one of the best young rugby union talents in the region and you definitely couldn't argue with that.
Lily has starred in the Central North junior competition for The Armidale School's side, represented the region at the under 18 NSW Country Championships, won the trophy with the side, was selected in the NSW Country under 18 squad and plays a key role for the Glen Innes Elkettes in the New England senior women's 10s tournament.
And she hasn't even turned 17.
Beyond all the accolades, Lily just loves the sport.
Lily began playing rugby league in the under 6s for Glen Innes Minor League and worked her way up through the age groups.
She played league tag but made the switch to rugby union towards the end of primary school "and just fell in love with it".
"It's just such a different game and there's so much more opportunity," Lily said.
"It is such a welcoming community.
"Everywhere I went, all different rep, there's just so much to learn and I loved it."
Since starting school at TAS, Lily has been playing in the Friday night junior rugby competition which alternates between Armidale and Tamworth.
She has also been playing for Central North in the junior representative competitions since under 14s.
As a result, she's familiar with the setup and the players around her.
Lily believes the pathway the junior system has is a good one.
"They really sort of foster the all the kids that are in it," Lily said.
"They made sure there's enough training for us to go to and give us enough time to really get together.
"At the country champs weekend, besides Hunter, Central North was probably one of the most prepared country teams there.
"They get good coaches, good managers, it is a good pathway to go through them."
Outside of juniors, Lily has also made the step up into the New England open women's 10s competition.
She plays for the Glen Innes Elks and it's fair to say she revels in it.
"I love it with the Elks," Lily said.
"Opens I think is the best footy I have played so far.
"It is just a completely different comp and the Glen girls have just been so good, learning new stuff and they push me to do what I want to do on the field and give me a bit of freedom. It's awesome.
"Some of the older girls that you play, it's pretty hardcore but that's one of the great things about it.
"It is a bit more physical and a bit of banter on the field here and there."
It hasn't all been smooth sailing though.
Two years ago, Lily tore her meniscus playing touch football.
She required surgery and spent a year on the sidelines.
But she admits her time away from playing only reaffirmed her desire to pursue rugby.
"I think the hardest thing was going to footy and seeing everyone you know out there on the pitch and that sort of stuff," Lily said.
"But I think it made me hungry for more.
"I suppose it just really made me want to like succeed and push a bit harder."
And being around positive people helps.
Lily has a stack of women in the sport she looks up to.
At an elite level, she enjoys what Carys Dallinger does for the Reds.
Locally, Glen's Sarah Miller is one person she's always admired.
"SB she's always been a local hero," Lily said.
"She loves it and what she's done for the club is amazing.
"I don't think it would be where it is without her so she's definitely one of my role models but all the girls at the Elks have just become my older sisters and I love it."
She's also lucky to be at TAS where international rugby referee Dr Rachel Horton is the principal.
"Especially as a role model to look up to and to see she's done all of this cool stuff," Lily said.
"She still finds a way to fit footy in and it has been awesome to have her to look up to and to see that it can be done."
Long-term, Lily is aiming big.
She wants to play rugby professionally and go as far as she possibly can.
"It's been a dream of mine ever since I started," she said.
"I'd be happy to play anywhere. I'm not really keen on the city, being a little country girl so Newcastle would be cool.
"Up at Brisbane they've got a pretty good comp up there similar to the Shute Shield."
But for now, she's happy to continue playing juniors and as much as she can for the Elks.
