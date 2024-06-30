Assembling Tamworth's new Mental Health Unit builds a boon for tradies too

Construction is progressing well on the new Tamworth Mental Health Unit, and the company in charge of works is sending positive signals for the city's ongoing development boom.
Melbourne-based builder Hansen Yuncken started construction at Tamworth hospital in March and the company says it's looking for local businesses to partner with "on this project and in future".
A spokesperson for NSW Health Infrastructure said both the builder and the government are committed to working with local workers and suppliers as much as possible.
"About half of trades engaged by the builder to deliver the new Tamworth Mental Health Unit are locally based businesses," the spokesperson said.
"Major firms sub-contracted to Hansen Yuncken from outside the region are also committed to engaging local workers to supplement their workforce to deliver the works on behalf of the Tamworth community."
The new mental health facility is expected to open in late 2025 and will provide 37 beds in total: 20 adult beds, eight beds for older people, five adult high-acuity beds, and four beds for adolescents.
The old 25-bed Banksia Mental Health Unit will be retained as an expansion to Tamworth hospital.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson is pushing to re-purpose Banksia as an alcohol and drug withdrawal management unit, saying the building is "a readymade detoxification unit".
Hansen Yuncken told the Leader the company is very interested in sticking around once the unit is done.
"Hansen Yuncken is returning to the region after an absence of some years. We've currently got one project under construction and we're looking for future opportunities moving forward," Hansen Yuncken project manager Josh Crilley said.
The company hosted a networking event at the West Tamworth League Club earlier this week to build connections with local contractors and subcontractors
"We're really looking to make connections with businesses in the Tamworth region because we've got an exciting pipeline of work we're looking at bidding [for] in the next six to 12 months," Hansen Yuncken bid and marketing manager Tessa Sharpe said.
"Our project team is loving the town and loving the region so we're looking to bid for some more work so we can continue creating local jobs on the new and iconic projects we're delivering."
The Tamworth Mental Health Unit at Tamworth hospital is being delivered as part of the NSW Government's $700 million Statewide Mental Health Infrastructure Program.
