Rising from the dirt, work progressing on new mental health unit

Welcome to a new working week!
Let's get straight to business..
A bit like work on the new mental health unit at Tamworth hospital is powering along. Jonathan Hawes has the latest on where that project is up to.
Speaking of the hospital, the new PET scanner is oh so close to being up and running. Rachel Clark has the details on the testing phase and just when the $2 million machine will be ready to scan its first patient in Tamworth.
Looking a little further afield, here's a story from Lydia Roberts about students at Inverell's Macintyre High School who have unleashed their potential with working dogs at Delungra Showground.
It's been another big weekend in local sport too. And not just on the footy field.
Happy reading and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.