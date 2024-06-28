'I'm pretty excited': Sharp shooter ready to take aim on the world stage

In the shooting world there aren't too many bigger names to be mentioned in the same breath as.
Next month, on a range nestled in the heart of the Northumbrian countryside, Uralla sharp shooter, Dustin Hone, will become the first junior since Michael Diamond almost 40 years ago now to represent the Australian opens team at the ICTSF World Down The Line (DTL) Championships.
Regarded by many, Hone among them, as one of Australia's greatest shooters, to share a piece of history with the dual Olympic gold medallist is "pretty amazing" the 17-year-old said.
The team was selected following the National Trap Championships held in Wagga Wagga in March, where the Guyra Gun Club member announced himself by winning the Macintosh Teams Shoot with a perfect, and historic, 300 from 300.
He was the only of the field of 25, which included some of the country's best marksman, to shoot clean, and is the first junior to ever achieve it.
"That was pretty good, a little note in the history, which was nice," he said, adding that it did take him a couple of days to realise the magnitude of what he achieved.
The first time he will pull on the green and gold, Hone's Australian uniform has been taking pride of place at home since it arrived a few weeks ago.
"It was pretty cool to unbox that and it sat on the dining room table for a couple of weeks, just down the end where no one sits," he said.
The only junior in the five-strong opens team, he will be keeping some pretty inspiring company.
Their No.1 is James Willett, who will go on to Paris afterwards to compete in his third Olympics.
It is something on Hone's radar, and he has one eye on Los Angeles in four years time.
"After I go to the World Championships, I'll start shooting universal trench (which is what they shoot at the Olympics rather than down the line)," he said.
The third year apprentice plumber has been shooting for about five years.
"When I was 12 I got my junior permit and started shooting at Guyra and I've loved it ever since," he said.
And while he has enjoyed his share of success along the way, 2024 has been somewhat of a breakout year, Hone's list of wins also including the junior high gun at the nationals, and overall double barrel title at the Queensland championships.
He flies out for England on Wednesday with the competition taking place at Bywell Shooting Ground from July 8-13.
He can't wait for that, his excitement diluted a bit by some trepidation about the flight over. He's never been on a plane before.
Fortunately he will have a few familiar faces with him.
Fellow Guyra Gun club member David Edmonds is in the super veterans team and Tamworth Clay Target Club's John Sleightholme the veterans team.
His dad, Adam, is also making the trip.
"That will be good," Hone said.
"It'll be a good experience for dad too, he's never been overseas."
He is grateful for the support he has received to help him get over there, especially Circle L Australia.
"They've really helped me out with clothes," Hone said, adding with a joking tone: "and tidying me up and making me look a bit better".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.