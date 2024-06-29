Pets are by far the best people

It was only when I was woken by a cold fury nose at 6:30am on Friday morning - ready for a walk in the freezing cold - that I realised I was not longer master of my own universe.
That I had, in fact, succumbed to the power of 'the pet'.
I've had an association with animals my whole life.
When I was younger - much younger - my mother used to breed Siamese cats.
I used to hate it when the kittens would go to their forever families.
I can only assume, as I was not involved in the process, that they got to live out their lives in pure luxury. At least, that was the only way I could bear to say goodbye.
When I got older, I got a dog. And then another. And now I have Jeff, 'The protector'. Stand back, he is pretty vicious.
My daughter on the other hand, while she loves Jeff, thought rats might be a good option.
I now have three rats buried in my garden, to varying depths; depending on whether or not it had rained in the lead up to the funeral process. And two new azaleas and a camelia to boot. You work it out!
Rats are funny things. And I don't mean ha, ha. Did you know you can teach them to fetch?
The thing is when they bite (sorry grandma, sorry dad, sorry mum), they bite hard. Draw blood. So am I sorry the rats are now no longer a thing ... probably not, but I did feel bad for my daughter when she had to say goodbye.
According to Dogster, dog owners spend an average of $3,218 a year on their pets, while cat owners spend an average of $1,715. A dog will cost its owner approximately $25,000 over its lifetime and Australians spent over $33 billion on their pets in 2022.
Could it be better spent. I doubt it.
Which reminds me, Aldi has dog beds on special next week. I had better put that reminder into my calendar.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
