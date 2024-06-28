Taylor's passion for helping others

It's Leader sports reporter Samantha Newsam here with this week's footy newsletter.
As usual, we have a potent mix of local and national stories for your reading pleasure from across the footy world.
We have the inspiring story of Taylor Holcombe, who informed by her own struggles in life, is helping shape the lives of others for the better.
Then there's Isaiah Adams, who after finding himself in reserve grade at the Boggabri Kangaroos in 2023 did something he had never done previously: he trained by himself in the off-season.
Dayna Porter is another young woman doing great things. The Werris Creek product is playing her 10th season of league tag for her home team, the Magpies.
Kayla Todd spoke with Zac Lowe about her biggest inspiration: her parents, and playing alongside her father and brother at North Companions.
On the rugby front, this coming Saturday is a big day for the Tamworth Magpies as they host their second Reconciliation Round. The brainchild of five-eighth-come-centre Liam Allan, he reflected that he still gets a bit emotional looking back at last year's inaugural celebration.
You can also read about some of the fallout from Queensland's Women's State of Origin win.
Happy reading.
