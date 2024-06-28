Meet the new sheriff in town

And hello weekend!
Tamworth has a new sheriff. Carla Adams chats to Jonathan Hawes about her move from Victoria to Tamworth to take up the role. So what does a sheriff do?
The transformation of White Street has begun, with those new trees finally being winched into place.
If you are stuck for something to do today or tomorrow you might want to visit AELEC for the Outdoor Camping and Caravan Show. Emma Downey has got those details. And here's a few more suggestions for what's coming up.
New England MP Barnaby Joyce cops a bit of a hiding on the nuclear front in amongst this week's letters to the editor.
And in local sport, Samantha Newsam chats with Liam Allan, who admits he still gets a bit emotional reflecting back on Tamworth's inaugural Reconciliation Round last year.
Whatever you're doing today, enjoy your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
