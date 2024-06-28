'Communist China would be watching with a smile on their face as we make ourselves weaker'

I get the distinct feeling that every time Chris Bowen gets up to answer a question from a mate, the Labor vote goes down.
Many have finalised their journey from incredulous as to Bowen's electricity explanations, to infuriated after the latest inflation figures.
Power prices have risen well above 6 per cent. They are a large part of why the Reserve Bank may further increase interest rates.
Bowen, however, lives in an alternate universe, a pantomime of reality, ignorant of family budgets. He prances to the dispatch box at Question Time as if he is strutting it out on a catwalk in Milan. With a smirk he looks at his colleagues behind him and shows what a funny fellow he is. Apparently, all is fixed, the family budget crisis is resolved, the crippling power prices are a mirage.
Apparently for Bowen, all nations who have nuclear power with electricity prices less than ours, is just a card trick. All the world is a fool except for Chris and Anthony. All the companies building and involved in the nuclear power industry are mad men with a quest to lose money and create some sort of mad max wasteland.
What is a paradox is he says nuclear power is self-evident expensive foolishness, but he insists on keeping government prohibitions. He tells us all how cheap intermittent power is, yet he has to subsidise it to the roof with your tax.
Mr Bowen's alternative world is hills of swindle factory towers to become future landfill or just left rotting where they stand. Fields painted a new photovoltaic black with solar panels. Poles and wires are 40 per cent of your power bill, so they want to construct a further 28,000 km of them to stitch you up to their fiasco.
Labor talks in this incessant drone about "green jobs". Where are these thousands of jobs? Where is the "green town"? Like Muswellbrook is the coal town, as is Biloela, Singleton, Gunnedah, Gladstone and more.
Every time Mr Bowen tells you he has fixed your power price problems just go and check your power bill. Every time Mr Albanese tells you that intermittent power euphemistically called "renewable" is the cheapest form of power then test it by seeing if even one major manufacturer wants to move here from a country that has nuclear power.
This government is driving your economy into the dirt in hot pursuit of a fantasy sold to them by the intermittent power lobby. A lobby group backed by billionaires who have bought in big time.
Communist China would be watching with a smile on their face as we make ourselves weaker.
And you? You just pay through the nose and because of power prices you have become poorer.
