Special Rate Variation still burns bright for residents

I find it outrageous that our Federal Representative, Barnaby Joyce, saw fit to skip the House of Representatives on Tuesday [last week] to listen to Tucker Carlson, a man who has built his career on lying, grifting and exploiting others. A man trying to bring his American rubbish here to Australia! This man is dangerous, and our member sees fit to give him some semblance of credibility by skipping parliament to listen to his hate filled rhetoric. For heaven's sake ... he cheers on Putin's war in the Ukraine. If I skipped work, I get docked pay ... will Barnaby get docked? We deserve better representation than this!!