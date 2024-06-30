The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Special Rate Variation still burns bright for residents

By Letters
July 1 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special Rate Variation still burns bright for residents
Special Rate Variation still burns bright for residents

Special rate variation

I was disappointed to watch the recent council meeting and see the 36.5 per cent rate rise approved.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.