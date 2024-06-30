Special Rate Variation still burns bright for residents

I was disappointed to watch the recent council meeting and see the 36.5 per cent rate rise approved.
Only Steve Mears and Mark Rodda stood up for the Tamworth ratepayers. This rise will put up rents, prices in shops and make Tamworth the most expensive town in NSW.
A 20 per cent rise over two years would have been more acceptable.
Russell Webb is not to be trusted anymore to look after residents' interests and on September 14 a whole new council must be elected.
With Warren Woodley and James Treloar we had councillors with integrity.
The rate rise will affect the most vulnerable who are struggling with mortgage rates, electricity, food and insurance rises and this is a real kick in the guts for them.
I hope the council can sleep well at night.
Graeme Reeves, Calala
I find it outrageous that our Federal Representative, Barnaby Joyce, saw fit to skip the House of Representatives on Tuesday [last week] to listen to Tucker Carlson, a man who has built his career on lying, grifting and exploiting others. A man trying to bring his American rubbish here to Australia! This man is dangerous, and our member sees fit to give him some semblance of credibility by skipping parliament to listen to his hate filled rhetoric. For heaven's sake ... he cheers on Putin's war in the Ukraine. If I skipped work, I get docked pay ... will Barnaby get docked? We deserve better representation than this!!
Denise McHugh, Hillvue
Albanese and his menagerie are doing their best to completely ruin this wonderful country with their myths of global warming.
There is not one Labor parliamentarian who has adequate nous to govern a game of ludo. They are a woeful mob of morons with an insensitive ethos.
One hopes that sanity will prevail at the next federal election to choose a Liberal/National government that posses patriotism and responsibility.
Greg Daley, Limbri
