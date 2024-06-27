Man granted strict bail on charges related to alleged Inverell break-in

A 62-year-old man has been ordered to abide by a number of strict bail conditions after he fronted court in Tamworth charged with multiple offences following an alleged assault in Inverell.
William Thomas Russell has been ordered to report to Inverell police daily; not to enter any international airport or other point of departure from Australia; not to drink alcohol or take drugs unless those drugs are prescribed by a doctor; abide by a curfew which will see him home between the hours of 7pm and 7am five nights a week; and not be in possession of any firearm or replica firearm or weapon.
It comes after police were called to a unit on Hindmarsh Street, Inverell, at 12:20am on Thursday, June 27, following reports of an assault.
They were told a man had attended the unit and allegedly assaulted a 59-year-old man with a firearm, before leaving the scene.
The injured man was treated in hospital for lacerations to his face and arm and has since been released.
Following inquiries, police attended a unit on Macintyre Street, Inverell, and arrested a 62-year-old man.
When police searched the premises they allegedly located a shotgun and cannabis, which were seized for forensic examination.
They subsequently charged Russell with several offences including: specially aggravated break and enter; possession of unauthorised prohibited firearm; and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail and appeared at Tamworth Local Court on Friday, before Magistrate Janet Wahlquist, where he was granted bail with strict conditions.
He is due to appear in Inverell Court on August 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.