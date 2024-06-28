New Sheriff in town: Carla Adams has a penchant for archery and motorcycles

There's three things Tamworth's newest sheriff loves: her job, her husband, and motorcycles.
"We're motorbike riders. Me and my partner both sold our bikes before moving but our aim is once we're both settled in to work we're gonna get motorbikes again," NSW probationary sheriff's officer Carla Adams said.
"We've joined the local Harley chapter because he's a mad Harley Davidson fan."
Ms Adams moved to Tamworth at the start of the year from a small town in Victoria in order to live closer to her partner's family in Queensland.
She says adjusting to the new environment has been a challenge, especially with the stark contrast in weather.
"It's been a really long journey. I was living in a little town in Victoria that's always cold, even in summer. This weather we're having at the moment is a normal day for me," Ms Adams said.
"I found it really hard starting in the summer with the heat. I'm used to 25 degrees being considered warm."
And it's not just the new climate, but a new career she's having to get used to.
Ms Adams spent the last five years working as a guard in a women's prison, including three and a half years in its mental health wing.
She says moving into the NSW Sheriff's Office represents a fresh start for her, and so far she's been happy to find that skills from her previous experience have been coming in handy.
"When you work in a prison you deal with a range of personalities. You learn to adjust communication styles and learn not to judge people from that first look or first behaviour you see," Ms Adams said.
And it's those communication skills Ms Adams sees as her best asset in her new role, as there have already been several occasions where knowing how to break the ice has made a world of difference.
"Coming into court can be stressful for people. They might never have stepped in a courthouse before. Before I became a sheriff I'd never stepped in a courthouse," she said.
"I find being able to communicate with people on different levels, whether it's a good day or a bad day for them ... helps get rid of any anxiety or stress they might have and makes it easier for everyone.
"Most people just need help. They need to be pointed in a certain direction and we can point them there and get them that help."
Ms Adams has joined the Sheriff's Office at a historic time. This year marks the 200th anniversary of the institution which continues to stand as Australia's oldest law enforcement agency.
She says there's a lot to enjoy about the job, not least of which is getting to travel around many of the New England's picturesque country towns.
Ms Adams works in courthouses from the Liverpool Plains up to Moree, though she's found a favourite in Narrabri.
"It's a beautiful courthouse. It's an old one that's been restored and renovated and it's been done really well," she said.
And while there have been challenges in moving so far from home, the new sheriff says she's optimistic about finding her community.
"All my family's in Victoria, so I've got no one here. It usually takes me a while to find my people, but I'm getting there," she says.
"I might join the local archery club. It's something I always wanted to do back in Victoria but it was a two and a half hour drive to the closest place."
Ms Adams says that's been the biggest plus of moving to Tamworth; everything's much closer to home.
"I love being only 10 minutes from work. I used to drive two hours a day to get to the prison I was working in," she said.
Carla Adams is not only the new sheriff in town; she's also a shining example of compassion, communication, and community spirit.
Her long journey from Victoria up to Tamworth and her commitment to her new role as a Sheriff's Officer is a testament to her dedication to upholding the law and supporting her community.
