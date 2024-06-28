Message from Tamworth Region Mayor, Russell Webb

Earlier this month I travelled to Kempsey for the Country Mayors Association of NSW Roads and Transport conference at the Slim Dusty Centre.
The first speaker was NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison.
She spoke about disaster relief and explained she has read the Association's disaster funding report, so is well aware of the frustrations of Country Councils.
Minister Aitchison said she understood the stress councils are under with the cost of disaster recovery, as well as the complexity of funding claims and revealed there was a push to try to get projects started with payment instalments.
The minister mentioned the importance of having an Integrated Transport Plan - which, of course, we currently have our region's draft on public exhibition for community comment.
An unexpected plus was a visit from Slim's daughter, Anne Kirkpatrick, who unveiled new museum displays and cut a 97th birthday cake for Slim.
I took the opportunity to chat with Anne and was pleased to learn she will be in Tamworth in July for the Hats Off to Country festival.
Tamworth Regional Council takes seriously its responsibility as a driver of the local economy.
Being a major employer is one element of that.
We currently have some great opportunities available for operators to join our roads maintenance team.
We offer opportunities for career growth including advancing through the ranks and gaining valuable training.
There is also the benefit of a healthy work-life balance and it is incredibly rewarding to work on projects that directly benefit the community you live in.
There are several roles available, and you can find out more at www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/jobs.
