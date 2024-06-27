City wakes to yet another foggy start to the day

Not for the first time this winter, Tamworth's streets were shrouded in mystery as a thick early morning fog blanketed the city.
Walkers, still keen for a bit of exercise, could hardly been seen as they made their way through Bicentennial Park and over the footbridge.
There was very little to be seen from the Oxley Scenic Lookout.
The mountains in the distance, normally quiet visible from the vantage point 610 metres above sea level, could barely be made out.
While on the streets below it was slow going for traffic, and lights only, for drivers up early enough.
The fog seemed to get thicker as the morning wore on, before finally clearing by mid-morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology says we could be in for more of the same on Friday morning, with an overnight low of zero degrees on the way and the chance of frost as well.
Overnight temperatures will warm up considerably by the weekend, with 12 degrees predicted and rain for Saturday night into Sunday morning.
