The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Property

Heading out to Moore Creek: DA lodged for new subdivision in growing suburb

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
June 28 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A development application for a proposed 40 lot subdivision has been lodged with state planning for 133 Bowdens Lane. Picture by Gareth Gardner and Hanlons Consulting.
A development application for a proposed 40 lot subdivision has been lodged with state planning for 133 Bowdens Lane. Picture by Gareth Gardner and Hanlons Consulting.

A proposed residential subdivision is on the cards for Moore Creek as Tamworth's outer suburb continues to surge in popularity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel, a former Sydney-sider turned country journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covers education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.