Heading out to Moore Creek: DA lodged for new subdivision in growing suburb

A proposed residential subdivision is on the cards for Moore Creek as Tamworth's outer suburb continues to surge in popularity.
A Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE) has been lodged with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to subdivide 133 Bowdens Lane into 40 residential lots, ranging between 3000 and 4000 square metres in size.
The development is being proposed to "ensure the potential of the residential land in Tamworth is maximised".
If given the go-ahead, the development would help provide housing options for the region in a "harmonious, tranquil environment".
The report states the subdivision of the former pasture would be completed in three stages, which would include the removal of derelict farm equipment.
"The purpose of the staging is to provide flexibility in the release of the lots subject to rate uptake under the respective market conditions," the report states.
Stage one would see the creation of the first 18 lots, a drainage reserve, a detention basin, and the construction of one of the new public roads.
From there, the developers would commence on stage two, which includes the creation of the next 18 lots and another public road.
And finally, stage three would include carving out the last four lots and see Bowdens Lane widened.
The report states the new subdivision embraces "ecologically sustainable values for quality living".
"The development is designed to encapsulate the unique scenic location and capitalise on the westerly aspect while preserving the rural amenity of the site," the report states.
"It will provide an outstanding place for families to live in a suburban environment."
The plans will be on public display until July 22.
Moore Creek has been pegged as major population growth zone for Tamworth in the next 20 years, on the way to a population of 100,000 and as part of Tamworth's Blueprint 100.
