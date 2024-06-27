Man refused bail after firearms, ammunition seized at Uralla home

A 30-year-old man has been refused bail in Tamworth Local Court, after police raided a property in Uralla and seized firearms, ammunition and firearm cleaning kits.
It follows an investigation into a break-in at Inverell earlier this week.
Officers attached to New England Police District were told a home on Dog Trap Lane had been broken into between 1pm on Monday, June 24, and noon on Tuesday, June 25.
Twelve firearms were reported stolen from the home.
Following inquiries, about 3.10pm Wednesday, June 26, police arrested Matthew Charles Burnard at a business in Uralla, and simultaneously executed a search warrant at a home on Depot Road, Uralla, where police allegedly located and seized eight firearms, ammunition, firearm parts, firearm cleaning kits, and documentation.
The 30-year-old was taken to Armidale Police Station and charged with: Enter dwelling with intent (steal); Steal firearm or imitation firearm (12 counts); Acquire prohibited firearm-subject prohibition order; Acquire firearm - subject to prohibition order (12 counts); Possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority; and acquire ammunition subject to prohibition order.
He was refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Thursday, June 27, where he was refused bail to appear in Armidale Court on July 1, 2024.
