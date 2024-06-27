Isaiah didn't like the view so he did something about it: 'I said to myself ...'

It's only just that Isaiah Adams saw the error of his ways and corrected what was clearly an injustice - albeit a self-inflicted one.
Having found himself in reserve grade at the Boggabri Kangaroos in 2023 after starting the year late without a pre-season under his belt, the 25-year-old did something he had never done previously: he trained by himself in the off-season.
The end result of that recalibration leading to greater dedication was wonderfully on display on Jubilee Oval on Sunday, June 23, when the five-eighth was instrumental in the Roos' 40-24 upset win over North Tamworth.
Seven years after playing on the wing for Narrabri in their grand final loss to Norths, and now the father of two young sons and the longtime partner of the woman who shares their lives, Adams believes he is ideally placed for another crack a first-grade premiership glory.
That must have been the furthest thing from his mind when he ended the 2023 season prematurely and in reserve grade.
"And then I said to myself, 'Look, I've gotta go out here and train during the off-season so I can come back next year and get that first-grade spot,'" he told the Leader.
"And that's what I've done. I worked hard through October, November, December - done my own jogging.
"And then coming out here for the pre-season, I felt good. And Ramp [Roos coach Shane Rampling] offered me a first-grade spot."
Since their top-grade return in 2018, Boggabri have not made the finals. But they have been on the ascendancy the past three years, and currently sit in fourth place on the ladder.
"I reckon we can, 100 per cent," Adams said of the Roos' 2024 premiership chances. "You can tell that there's something there."
The last time the Leader spoke to Adams, a little big man and an easy conversationalist, he was playing in the short-lived Wests Entertainment Group 9s in 2020 - the year Group 4 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following year, he joined Boggabr, and has been there ever since.
He still works as a sand blaster at Faber Toolboxes in Narrabri.
And he loves having a large contingent of Fijians in Boggy's lineup. They terrorised the Bears last weekend.
Before the game, they sang a song. Adams thinks it is a war song, but is not sure.
"And every game they sing it, and it gees us up, gets us going," he said.
Just like Adams geed himself up.
