Narrabri GM calls time on time with council

Narrabri council's general manager is moving on.
Robert Williams is leaving to take up the role as Chief Executive Officer for Bundaberg Regional Council in Queensland.
Mr Williams was a local government chief executive in New Zealand prior to his appointment to Narrabri in August 2022.
He was appointed after a recruitment period following the shock exit of General Manager Stewart Todd from the role. Mr Todd was six-and-a-half years in the role.
Mr Williams said it had been a "great honour and privilege" to serve the community, and "work with an organisation of such outstanding skill and potential".
He also thanked the region's elected members for the opportunity to work at Narrabri Shire.
"Everyone has been incredibly welcoming and generous to Viv and myself and we will treasure the memories that we have created during my tenure here," Mr Williams said.
"This is a location of huge beauty and potential and my short time here has only reinforced my knowledge of the wealth of opportunity that will be realised with some strategic focus, genuine collaboration, and hard work in times to come."
Mr Williams' final day at Narrabri Shire Council will be Thursday, August 15, 2024, two years to the day since he started.
Mayor Darrell Tiemens thanked Mr Williams and said the team surrounding the General Manager had flourished during his tenure.
"I am very confident that our organisation and our management executive team will do all they can to steer the ship in the best direction possible alongside the elected team while we decide upon an interim replacement in the role," Cr Tiemens said.
