The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Narrabri GM calls time on time with council

By Fiona Ferguson
Updated June 27 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Williams is moving to Bundaberg in Queensland. Main picture from file, Mr Williams (inset) from Narrabri Shire Council website
Robert Williams is moving to Bundaberg in Queensland. Main picture from file, Mr Williams (inset) from Narrabri Shire Council website

Narrabri council's general manager is moving on.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.