Mayors let loose on inquiry into sustainability of local government

An inquiry into the sustainability of local government has copped an ear-full from the mayors of Tamworth and Gunnedah. Russell Webb and Jamie Chaffey on the same page when it comes to cost shifting and the burden on local councils as Jonathan Hawes reports.
Rachel Clark caught up with the new owners of the Commercial Hotel in Werris Creek. See what they have planned to reinvigorate the venue.
Moore Creek is going ahead in leaps and bounds, with a new Development Application in to council to subdivide land for housing.
And in local sport, Kangaroos five-eighth Isaiah Adams sat down with Mark Bode to talk family, life and what the remainder of the season might hold.
Happy reading and enjoy the rest of your day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
