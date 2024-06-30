Man refused bail on property-related, firearm, counterfeit money offences

A man has been refused bail on multiple property-related, firearm and counterfeit money offences.
Andrew Thomas Johnston, 34, appeared by video link in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday, June 27, charged with: multiple counts of receive property-theft (serious indictable offence, less than $5000); possess ammunition without holding a licence/permit/authority; possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit; possess counterfeit money (not excepted counterfeit coin).
He will appear in Tamworth Local Court on Monday, July 1, to answer the charges.
The charges follow an investigation into multiple alleged break-ins in the Tamworth area by the Operation Regional Mongoose unit.
Police will allege that on June 18, at about 1.30pm, officers attached to Oxley Police District attended a home on Kenny Drive, Tamworth, and executed a search warrant.
During the search, officers located and seized, ammunition, gel blasters, methylamphetamine, a prohibited knife, CCTV system, counterfeit money, a motorcycle, multiple tools, and other items believed to be stolen goods.
On Wednesday, June 26, at about 3.10pm, police arrested Johnston on a walking track near Wallamore Road, Tamworth.
Police searched his vehicle and located and seized multiple tools and storage containers.
The vehicle was also seized after checks revealed several parts on the car were allegedly stolen.
Johnston was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with the property-theft offences, and breach of bail.
Police also executed an outstanding warrant for firearm, counterfeit, and property-related offences relating to the search warrant.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime, committed predominately by young offenders.
