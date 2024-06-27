Meet the new faces behind the bar at the Commerical Hotel

Two publicans want to breathe life back into the Commercial Hotel in Werris Creek.
The community has welcomed the new owners of the local watering hole with open arms, as they are excited to see the venue return.
Commercial hotel co-owner, Varun Madan, said they are excited to pour some pints and offer service with a smile.
"We have locals drop by everyday," he said.
"They ask, 'When will we be opening?', and 'If we need any help?'"
No strangers to the area, Mr Madan and his business partner have lived in the North West region for years, and already run a number of other businesses.
"I have lived in Australia for the last 16 years from Punjab, and I moved to the area about five years ago."
Both owners said they are new to running a hotel, but they have worked in the field of customer service for many years.
"We mainly run local service stations and Murrurundi Foodworks," Mr Madan said.
Since the sale went through, they have hit the ground running, completing the renovations on the motel rooms, updating the bar furniture, and stocking up the fridge.
"We hope to extend more rooms back and get the drive through bottle shop back up and running again," Mr Madan said.
The former owner and bar manager have also returned to offer the two new owners a helping hand.
Mr Madan hopes to bring a vibrant atmosphere back to the hotel with live music and a delicious menu.
The new publicans plan to have the venue open by mid July.
