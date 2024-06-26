'I'd be lost without them': Kayla takes her biggest step with family at her side

Kayla Todd's biggest inspirations in life are her parents.
Whether she is thinking about her professional aspirations or sporting goals, Todd always refers to her mother, Jennifer, and father, Ben.
"My parents are my biggest motivators, I'd be really lost without them," she said.
And now, as the 18-year-old is poised to forge her own way in the world, she tries to follow their example.
To that end, she has begun a Cert III in Early Childhood through TAFE. When she finishes Year 12, she hopes to study Primary Teaching at university.
"Growing up, Mum did family daycare at home," Todd said.
"I had a lot to do with that, just being at home with her and helping her look after the kids when I was younger. Ever since then, I've wanted to work with children."
While the Tamworth product loves the idea of helping to foster the next generation, she is also a lifelong athlete who had serious aspirations in soccer when she was younger.
Todd was first introduced to the sport as a child by her father, who was described by North Companions head coach Dave Johnson as a "club legend".
And it is he who she hopes to emulate on-field.
"He's my biggest inspiration," Todd said.
"Growing up, I wanted to play like him ... and he wears the number seven. That's his lucky number, so that's what me and my brother have grown up wearing."
So much so that after Ben and her younger brother, Jack, won the reserve grade premiership last season, it inspired Todd to take the unusual step of joining them in the team.
"Sitting on the sidelines last year watching them play together was huge," she said.
"I thought 'It's my turn to step up so I can play with them'. And having my mum on the sideline, I think she's proud to watch us all on the field."
After moving from the midfield while playing in the women's division to the flank in the reserve grade competition, Todd has thrived.
Though she admitted it is "a bit tougher", Todd believes playing against men has "improved my football game". And the speed with which she has taken to the new division has even impressed her father.
"It did [surprise him], because she's a bit out of position," Ben said.
"As a junior, she was always in the midfield ... so she's had to understand a new position out wide there, and I think she's made it her own.
"It's been a pleasure watching her."
The opportunity to play alongside her father and brother is "very special" to Todd, and might even have revived her soccer career.
Prior to this season, she was looking for a new challenge and signed up to play league tag with the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
"I've been playing Oztag, and got into league tag through a friend [Imogen Smith] who plays for the Roosters," Todd said.
"Originally I was going to give up soccer and just play league tag. But my mum encouraged me to go to the men's training with Companions, and I actually started to like it ... I don't think I was ready to give up soccer. So I'm really thankful that Mum encouraged me to keep playing.
"I really love it. It's a big challenge, but I'm really enjoying it."
While balancing both sports with her studies keeps her amply busy, Todd "definitely" intends to maintain her dual commitments in future seasons.
And, if possible, she hopes to hoist a premiership trophy with her father and brother.
"Our main goal is to work towards winning the grand final this year. That'd be pretty special," Todd said.
