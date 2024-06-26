The Northern Daily Leader
Quipolly Dam's blue-green algae alert now downgraded from red to amber

By Emma Downey
Updated June 26 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
The alert warning for toxic blue-green algae levels in Quipolly Dam near Quirindi has been downgraded from red to amber. Picture from file
The alert warning for toxic blue-green algae levels in Quipolly Dam near Quirindi has been downgraded from red to amber. Picture from file

Warnings for high levels of toxic blue-green algae in Quipolly Dam near Quirindi have been downgraded.

