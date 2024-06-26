Quipolly Dam's blue-green algae alert now downgraded from red to amber

Warnings for high levels of toxic blue-green algae in Quipolly Dam near Quirindi have been downgraded.
The red alert warning issued on February 9, 2024, for high levels of toxic blue-green algae in the dam has been lifted, replaced with an amber alert warning.
A WaterNSW spokesperson said while on amber alert, the water was suitable for water sports, but water users were always advised to exercise caution.
"Water users should use personal discretion at all times before entering a water body and be aware that the algal situation can change quickly," the spokesperson said.
"Untreated water should always be considered unsuitable for potable use. Boiling the water does not inactivate algal toxins.
"As algal numbers can change dramatically with changes in conditions, water users should avoid water which is discoloured or gives off an earthy or musty odour."
WaterNSW will continue routine water quality monitoring and advise any change as new results are received.
Blue-green algae is naturally occurring and can reproduce quickly in still or slow-flowing water when there is abundant sunlight and suIficient nutrients.
Visit the WaterNSW website for updates and information about blue-green algae blooms and red level warning areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.