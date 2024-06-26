'I'm actually getting there': Martin on his evolution and biggest challenge yet

Looking back, Rohan Martin hardly recognizes the tall, shy teenager who first walked through the One2Boxing doors two-and-a-half years ago.
He initially joined to get fitter for rugby. But he soon fell in love with boxing, and found that the traits needed to be a good fighter - like discipline, self-belief, and focus - bled into the rest of his life.
"The self-confidence and discipline to come in and train [has been transformative]," Martin said.
"If you don't train, you're not going to perform well. So knowing that you have to come in every day and put your best effort in ... it's been great."
Since taking up the sport, Martin's skill has bloomed alongside his confidence.
With multiple Golden Gloves and National Championships medals to his name, as well as a stint in the NSW team, the 17-year-old feels that now is the right time for a new challenge.
So when the opportunity to fight for the New England title arose, he couldn't say no.
"It's my first title fight, I'm a bit nervous but I'm feeling good," Martin said.
Not only is it his first shot at a belt, it will be Martin's first time fighting in front of a home crowd. The teenager will take on Nicholas Myers on the Clash of the Titans card at TRECC on July 6.
When asked which he was more nervous about - the title or the Tamworth crowd - his answer was unequivocal.
"The home crowd. You don't want to disappoint them," he said.
But he looks forward to having the locals on his side. And, he believes, all of his prior experience against high-level competition will serve him well.
"It's taken me these 10 fights, or whatever I've had, to get up to this level," Martin said.
"I'm looking back and thinking 'I've mixed it with people who are older and stronger. I'm actually getting there now'."
As is the case for many amateur bouts, he doesn't know a lot about his opponent.
Martin understands that Myers is his age and, unusually, possesses a similarly tall, rangy build.
The key difference will be evident in their styles. Where Martin is at his best boxing technically at distance, he believes Myers likes to brawl.
This, coach Jamie Carroll knows, will be where his student could win or lose the fight.
"Like anyone from that MBK gym, Myers is tough and comes to fight," Carroll said.
"It's probably going to be Rohan's biggest hurdle. He tends to get away from the game plan a bit and engage in the fan-friendly fight that this kid's going to bring.
"Rohan's definitely a superior boxer, so he's going to have to use that."
Tickets to the fight night in Tamworth next month are still available for purchase here.
