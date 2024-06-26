The council pooh-poohed for the state of war memorial plaques

Let's get down to business ...
There is widespread anger after Tamworth Regional Council gave the final go-ahead for a Special Rate Variation at their Tuesday night meeting. Council reporter Jonathan Hawes spoke with ratepayers and businesses and has this report.
A little further afield, Moree council has apologised for the mess made by nesting pigeons at the War Memorial Hall. Pigeons have nested on the wide veranda of the reinforced concrete building, with their poo despoiling the plaques next to the five sets of double entry doors. Lydia Roberts has that story.
Residents living near the proposed Tamworth Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) have had their say in reply to the Environmental Impact Statement submitted for the project. Rachel Clark took a look.
In local sport, check out some of the faces in the crowd at Jubilee Oval for the highly anticipated clash between the home side, Boggabri, and mighty North Tamworth. Mark Bode was there.
And Ben Berger chatted with our Samantha Newsam about his 'unexpected' captaincy call-up.
Happy reading and enjoy the rest of your day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
