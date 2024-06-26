Oh pooh | Bird droppings ruffle veteran's feathers

PIGEON poo has forced a rethink on cleaning schedules for Moree War Memorial Hall.
The poo from nesting birds has defiled the external honour rolls of those who served, leading to complaints from Vietnam veterans.
Moree Plains Shire Council general manager Kelvin Tytherleigh said officers were investigating ways of preventing the pigeon damage.
Bird spikes installed on the concrete columns' scrolls do not appear to have worked.
"Council will arrange for the site to have an additional clean to the normal Wednesday schedule and for the plaques to be returned to their former glory," Mr Tytherleigh said.
"On behalf of Council, I apologise for any offence caused."
Pigeons have nested on the wide veranda of the reinforced concrete building, with their poo despoiling the plaques next to the five sets of double entry doors.
The plaques are inscribed with the names of those who fell during World War I, World War II, Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam.
Their defacement from the pigeon poo was brought to Council's attention by Vietnam veteran Rob Bradbery.
Born and bred in Moree, Mr Bradbery was called up in 1968 for national service, serving in the Vietnam War.
He went on to train as a high rise crane driver and settled in Victoria.
But he regularly returns to his home town with wife Karen to visit friends and family.
On Monday, June 26 he paid a visit to mark his respects at the war memorial hall, in Balo Street.
"Another veteran had mentioned to me about the disgraceful condition of the servicemen's plaques at the hall," Mr Bradbery said.
"I found it hard to comprehend until I visited and was aghast at the volumes of bird excrement on the plaques, walls, doors and floors in the portico of the hall.
"Some attempt had been made to install bird spikes in the ceilings, but they were totally ineffective.
"I saw kids skateboarding among the excrement and some of it could have been walked into the adjacent library.
"In my opinion there was at least a month's worth of excrement there.
"For a tourist to bring this to attention is wrong."
The condition of the plaques dedicated to the fallen and local members that served was irreverent, as well as being a health issue for the locals, Mr Bradbery said.
The hall has been mothballed since 2019, undergoing a $5.229 million upgrade.
Renovations include new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, new staging, improved disability access, refurbished bathroom facilities and improved kitchen facilities.
Mr Tytherleigh earlier committed to the hall re-opening by the end of winter, however, pigeon damage remains a problem, particularly on the hall's facade.
Mr Bradbery said he hoped the hall would be open and the honour rolls restored for his next visit to Moree in 2025.
