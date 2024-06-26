Meet Kiyalee: a high-spirited dynamo captivated by life's possibilities

It's a good time to be Kiyalee Duncan - a young, vivacious presence who must be easy to like.
In a loving relationship and ensconced in a job and a club she adores, the 24-year-old sparkled on a radiant winter's afternoon at Boughton Oval in Moree.
Duncan's Boars had just lost to the Cowgirls, but she appears to be very much a winner in the most important game there is - the game of life.
"If I've got a goal, I'll be motivated enough to go out and get something that I want, to achieve my goals," she said.
That mindset had always inhabited her, Duncan said, adding that it had only grown in strength the older she got and the more goals she achieved.
"And it just motivates me to set higher goals and achieve those ones as well."
Dig deeper into what makes this confident young woman tick and you discover that her self-motivation may be linked to the person she most admires: her mother, Adele.
Adele "just gets everything done", her daughter said. "She's just super-mum, so she's always there; she's motivated, strong, loyal."
But not punctual.
"My mum's late all the time," Duncan laughed, upon revealing that Adele had not watched the Cowgirls clash.
However, Duncan's partner Steven McIntosh was there to cheer her on.
The ex-Warialda Wombat joined her at the Boars this season, and plays reserve grade for the Boars.
Duncan said she switched clubs for "a change of scenery", adding: "It just suited better, so we moved across."
The education assistant also recently moved across to St Philomena's Catholic School from Moree Secondary College.
"I've always wanted to work with the youth," she said.
