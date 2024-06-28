Barnaby's nuclear future not so popular | Letters to the editor

Makes my blood boil every time I hear someone say that our coal fired power stations are getting old. The reason they are getting old is because the bloody mongrels running the show allowed them to, instead of replacing major components or better yet, preparing to build a new one on the same site. There isn't a country in the world that is running their entire country on renewables. Why? Because it isn't reliable enough. They can't wait to close the power stations but are getting on their knees asking them to keep going until such time. That, to me, is scary and maniacal. They want to close something that has been 100 per cent reliable for something that isn't, rant over.