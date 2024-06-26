Operation Mongoose adds another success to its growing list

A 19-year-old man will face court charged following an investigation into a break-in in the state's north-east earlier this month.
The charge was laid by police as part of Operation Regional Mongoose - a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime, committed predominately by young offenders.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District received reports a home on Kinarra Street, Tamworth, was allegedly broken into and a Toyota Corolla was stolen between 1am and 6.30am on Saturday, June 8, 2024.
Police attended the home and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
About 12.20pm the same day, police located the Toyota abandoned in Narine Close, Tamworth, and it was seized for forensic examination.
Following inquiries, about 10am on Tuesday, June 25, police attended a home on Green Street, Tamworth, and arrested a 19-year-old man.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and breach of bail.
The 19-year-old was refused bail and appeared at Narrabri Local Court on Tuesday, June 25, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at Tamworth Local Court on Monday 8 July 2024.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
Anyone with information, about Operation Mongoose is urged to contact or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
