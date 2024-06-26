The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Operation Mongoose adds another success to its growing list

By Newsroom
June 27 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Operation Regional Mongoose has arrested a 19-year-old man in relation to a stolen vehicle in early June. Picture from file
Operation Regional Mongoose has arrested a 19-year-old man in relation to a stolen vehicle in early June. Picture from file

A 19-year-old man will face court charged following an investigation into a break-in in the state's north-east earlier this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.