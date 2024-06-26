Council knocks back plans for new $31.9 million visitor experience centre

Tamworth council has pushed back plans for a whiz-bang museum and experience centre at the south end of the city.
At their most recent meeting, councillors decided to defer a vote on adopting a business case for a new Visitor Experience Centre (VEC) which is planned to become the focal point for Tamworth's tourism precinct.
The business case recommends selling the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame and Visitor Information Centre to fund a $5.2 million council contribution to the new VEC.
Councillors expressed concern that adopting the business case would lock them into making those sales, but Tamworth mayor Russell Webb says such a decision would be a very long way away.
"There was some wording in there that said we potentially could sell off land as advised by a consultant," Cr Webb said the morning after the meeting.
"There was no decision about actually selling the land or building the centre, that won't happen for probably seven to 10 years. The purpose of the report was to seek adoption of the business case so that council can take advantage of future funding opportunities."
Plans for the new tourism precinct involve moving the Big Golden Guitar and building a $31.9 million visitor experience centre on the former athletics track on Greg Normal Drive, surrounded by a new hotel, retail, restaurants and open space.
Cr Webb said these plans are in very early stages and the precinct's location and amenities are subject to change.
Councillors will have a workshop to discuss the VEC's business case before bringing it back to the vote at a future council meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.