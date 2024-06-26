Tamworth BESS attracts 129 objections for renewable project

Residents from Tamworth's outlying suburbs have raised their voices against a proposed 400-megawatt Tamworth Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), which was submitted to the state's planning authority in May, detailed renewable developer Valent Energy's proposal to construct a BESS, which would install 130 LFP lithium-ion batteries on-site.
It is one of three major BESS projects, together with Calala and Kingswood, located within two kilometres of each other on Burgmanns Lane.
During the exhibition period, the proposed Tamworth BESS garnered 129 objections and no submissions in support.
The majority of the local objections were submitted by residents from Kingswood, Calala, and South Tamworth, due to awareness raised by a community action group.
They raised concerns over the impact on mental health, visual impacts, noise, increased traffic during construction and damage to local roads, as well as devaluation of residential properties.
One Kingswood resident wrote, "this is not the correct area for this project to be constructed".
"This project presents massive environmental effects.
"This project should not be allowed to proceed. It is clearly in the wrong area; local residents do not want it."
A Timbumburi resident opposed to the project said it would "destroy the equine industry in Tamworth and surrounding areas" due to its close proximity to farmland and the AELEC (Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre).
"It might create some jobs in the short term, but it will destroy more jobs in the long term," they stated.
Residents from Loombreah and Limbri, who have also been fighting back against renewable energy projects and infrastructure, have also thrown their voices into the mix.
A Loomberah resident expressed how the project would be an unsightly blight on the Calala estate
"This area is/was a quiet outer rural suburb of Tamworth, surrounded by farmland and extensive equine business and infrastructure," they wrote.
"This type of industrial installation should not be in towns, but should be placed in areas well outside of any populated area."
If the project is given the green light, it is expected to create up to 100 jobs during the 24 months of construction and employ two full-time operation and maintenance workers once it is running.
A Valent Energy spokesperson told the Leader, many of the comments within the submissions have been addressed.
"But the community retains the right to ask them again as part of the planning process that we respect," the spokesperson said.
"We are thankful for the community's engagement and the submissions received to date.
"We look forward to continuing that communication over the coming months."
The company has until August 5, 2024 to respond to the submissions.
